Rita passed away on October 23, 2020 in Vacaville CA. She was 82 years old when she went to be with our Lord and Savior.A viewing will be held Thursday October 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. and the funeral service begins at 2 p.m. at Orchard Baptist Church, 301 N. Orchard Avenue, Vacaville CA. 95688.All family and friends are welcome to join us.