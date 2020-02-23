Home

Marilyn Lyle


09/17/1949 - 02/07/2020
Marilyn Lyle Obituary
Marilyn Ann Strotkamp Lyle, 70, passed into God's hands on Feb. 7, after a courageous two-year battle with cancer, surrounded by her family and ready to enter her heavenly home. Born on Sept. 17, 1949, in Napa, CA, Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents, Charles Edward and Audrey Land Strotkamp, and her son Laine Krannichfeld Lyle. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Dennis Lyle of Rio Vista; son, Devin (Sarah) Lyle of Rancho Cordova; grandchildren, Mira, Audrey, Alyssa, Carrie, Angela, and Brianna; great-grandchild, Scarlett; sister, Janet (William) Freitas of Santa Rosa; brothers-in-law, Donald (Margaret) Lyle of Rio Vista, Daniel (Lynn) Lyle of Napa, Thomas (Ann) Neumann of San Luis Obispo, and Robert (Laine) Neumann of Arnold, along with many nieces and nephews. There will be a celebration of life for Marilyn at 2:30 p.m., on Sunday, March 22, at the Veteran's Hall at 610 St Francis Way in Rio Vista. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to UC Davis Cancer Center in Memory of Marilyn Lyle.
Published in The Reporter from Feb. 23 to Mar. 22, 2020
