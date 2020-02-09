|
|
Marion Alice Price, 79, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, in Vacaville.Marion was born Dec. 29, 1940, in Winona, MN to Carolyn and Harold Levison. She attended Tucson High School and went on to Practical Nursing School.Marion lived in Winters and enjoyed spending time with her family, and her church. She was a member of Orchard Avenue Baptist Church.She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Eric Snyder) Cianci of Vacaville; son, Kevin Parkhurst (Jennifer Johnson) of Vacaville; grandchildren, Josh Parkhurst of Vacaville, Stephen Cianci of Daly City, Alix Parkhurst of Vacaville, and Morgan Cianci of Vacaville; brothers, John Levison (Cathy), Harry "Butch" Levison, Jr., of Tucson, AZ; aunt, Edythe Margotta-Walther, of Yuma, AZ and her first husband, Jim Parkhurst of Peoria, AZ.She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by father, Harold Louis Levison; mother, Carolyn Rose Levison; sister, Vicki Hauser, and her second husband, Robert "Bob" Price of Vacaville.A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 11 a.m., at Orchard Avenue Baptist Church, Vacaville, with Pastor Ken Doan, officiating. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Marion Prices name to NorthBay Cancer Ctr, Attn: Foundation-4500 Business Center Drive, Fairfield, CA 94534.Friends may send their condolences to the family at www.bryanbraker.com. Fairfield, 707-425-4697.
W00141470-image-1.jpg
Published in The Reporter from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, 2020