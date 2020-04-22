|
Marjorie Nora Austin Beckman, age 67, died from natural causes on Sunday, April 19, 2020 surrounded by her family in Vacaville, California. Margie was born on September 23, 1952 in San Francisco, California to mother Evelyn Moretti and father, George "Ernie" Austin. Born and raised in San Francisco, Margie graduated from Lowell High School in 1970. After high school she went on to San Francisco State University where she graduated with a bachelors of science in nursing. In 1986, Margie married Bruce Beckman, and in 1988 gave birth to her only child, Laura Christine Austin Beckman. In 1990, Margie and her family moved to Vacaville, which she called home for 30 years. Margie dedicated her professional and personal life to helping others, including her surrogate daughter, Colette Jennings. Margie worked as a registered nurse for 40 years, most recently at Kaiser Permanente. As a result of her caring nature, Margie gained countless friends from all walks of life. In 1994, Margie received the ultimate gift of a new liver, and spent the rest of her life advocating for organ donation. It was Margie's life's work to help others attain and maintain their sobriety. Margie's greatest joy was being a mother and Nonni to her grandchildren. Margie will be remembered for her optimistic outlook, gregarious nature, her contagious laughter, and for always putting others first.Margie is survived by her husband, Bruce Beckman, daughter and son-in-law, Laura and Jake Hish, and grandchildren, Luke and Emma Hish. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Ken and Linda Austin, as well as her sister and lifelong friend, Jane Austin.Due to these unprecedented times, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, remembrance donations may be made to The Charity for Organ Donation Assistance.
Published in The Reporter on Apr. 22, 2020