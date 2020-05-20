Marjorie Jean Johnson, 92, passed peacefully on May 17, 2020 in her Vacaville home on Lovers Ln. Jean was born in Ashland, OR to Ralph and Emma Hiett, along with her brother, Ralph and two sisters, Betty and Bernie. She graduated from Marysville High School and later worked at Mare Island.In 1948 Jean married her sweetheart Frank. June 20 would have marked their 72nd wedding anniversary. Frank and Jean had three children, David (Katy), Robert (Martha), and Cindy (Dennis), who gave them 13 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.Together they owned and operated R & J Honda and Yamaha in Vallejo.Jean was an active member of her sorority Beta Sigma Phi Masters Chapter, a former member of Covenant Community Church, and a current member of Faith Community Church. She was also a long time volunteer for Vaca Fish Food Bank. She loved gardening and knew she was going to be with Jesus in the most beautiful garden there could be. She will be missed by so many and felt loved and truly blessed by the outpouring of their love on her. Thank you to all who knew and loved this precious wonderful lady!