Marjorie Mendes Hernandez Obituary
Marge was born on Jan. 4, 1932, to John and Mamie Mendes in Clarksburg, CA.She grew up in Stockton and graduated from Stockton High School. She worked at the Bank of Stockton where she met her husband of 55 years Joe Hernandez. Marge kept the books for their Hernandez Ranch along with being a busy homemaker.Marge entered into rest on Jan. 20, where she was reunited with her parents, sister, Evelyn Eggett, and brother, John Mendes. She is survived by her husband, Joe Hernandez, and sister, Gwen Addie. She will be sadly missed by her six children. Daughters, Judy Benge, Jean Mullins, Laurie Westover , Melissa Ivanusich; sons, Jim Hernandez and Mark Boone. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.A viewing will be held on Monday, Jan. 27 from 5 to 8 p.m., at the Milton Carpenter Funeral Home. The funeral will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m., at Milton Carpenter Funeral Home, with a graveside service following at Silveyville Cemetery.
Published in The Reporter from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020
