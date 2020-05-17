Marjorie Ruth Ramey, age 96, passed peacefully on Thursday, May 7. She resided in Vacaville, CA from 1957 to 1960 when she relocated to Germany with her husband Lowell, while he did a tour with the US Air Force. She returned to Vacaville in 1963 until her retirement from a position with Explosive Technology. She and Lowell traveled the US for 13 years until settling in Phoenix, AZ. After Lowell passed in 2006 she relocated to Vacaville and in 2013 moved into the Vacaville Retirement Community. She was born to Walter and Ruth James on January 30, 1924. She is lovingly remembered by her sons and daughters-in-law, Dale (Marie), Roger (Jean), Rian (Gwen) and Mark (Jeannine); 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.She is preceded in death by her husband, Lowell Lawton Ramey; her brothers, Warren James, Robert James, John James, and Tom James; and sisters, Elinor James Kimble and Mildred James Dell; and daughter-in-law, Gwen Gnapp. She will be interred next to her husband Lowell at the Sacramento National Cemetery in Dixon, CA.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hospice or any Veterans Fund.





