Mark was born on Dec. 19, 1952 in Toledo, OH as Mark Steven Ross (the oldest of five children) and passed away suddenly on Jan. 24.After graduating from Roy C. Start High School in 1970, Mark was always interested in "show business". From summer-stock theater, Broadway in New York City, to the big screen in Hollywood, he did all the cliche jobs actors do, until their big break comes along.In 1985 Mark worked as an Assistant Accountant on a TV series and learned the entertainment accounting ins and outs. He legally changed his name to Mark S. Ross Michaels because of rules in the entertainment industry and not having the exact same name. He is best known as Ross to his coworkers and friends. You can see Ross' extensive credits online at www.IMDb.com and search M. Ross-Michaels.He was predeceased by his parents, Frances H. (Plocek) Ross and Bernard J. Ross, and his nephew, Lamar Ross. He is survived by his brothers, Dean (Carmenita) of Toledo, OH, Scott (Kathy) of Hilliard, OH, Tracy (Tami) of Parrish, FL, and sister, Dawn (Phil) Leo of Las Vegas, NV; as well as several nieces, nephews, an aunt, and many cousins.Ross was loved and cherished by his family, friends, and co-workers. He made an impact on everyone he met. His kindness, thoughtfulness, selflessness, humor, and spirit will be missed forever and a day. The world is a lot less colorful without him.Interment and a Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the Spring/Summer in Toledo, OH.
Published in The Reporter on Feb. 16, 2020