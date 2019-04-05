Mark is survived by his loving partner, Sue Edwards; sister and brother in law, Karen and Vince Crabtree; grandchildren, Dustin, Jennifer and Olivia (great granddaughter) Coons; step sister, Debbie Woods, plus many friends. Everyone that knows him has always been considered a friend.Mark grew up in Fairfield and Napa and lived in Vacaville for the last 30 plus years of his life. He has always been known to fix things starting when he was very young rebuilding motor bikes and cars in his parent's garages and later working on tractors and equipment. Some considered him a Genius on anything mechanical. If you needed help with something he was always there to help and had a story to go with it.He was very positive even on his final day telling the doctor that he knew he was ill and not going to get better, but, he wasn't going to get any worse.No services will be held; he will be cremated and laid to rest at his family plot in St. Helena.

