Mark Sussman passed away Christmas Day due to complications of Parkinson's Disease. He was born in Brooklyn, NY where he attended elementary and high school. Mark graduated from Cornell University in Agricultural Economics in 1954. After serving in the US Army he began his long career with the Soil Conservation Service, working in Texas, New Hampshire and California. He retired in 1987. Mark is survived by his wife, Marti Abbott; step-sons, Matthew Cutts (Ellen Wrynn) and Patrick Cutts (Tammy Cutts) and grandchildren, Joshua, Zachary and Hannah Cutts. One of Mark's favorite achievements was being a licensed private pilot. He delighted in the unmatched freedom of flying, and relished sharing his piloting adventures. He also found great joy in photography, catching a new angle on an old object, then developing and printing his work. Mark and Marti traveled a great deal and he was able to bring those trips to life at home with his photos. Mark had a passion for reading and volunteered at Cooper Elementary School with pupils who needed extra attention to develop that skill. On his way to work with readers, he detoured through the kindergarten, where he was known as "Mr. Sweetie," and where he pulled out the felt tips of the markers that had been pressed in by hard writing Kinder-kids. A service will be delayed until groups can gather again. At that time, contact Marti about date, time and location. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Assn., apdaparkinson.org, Chispa, which puts libraries in village schools in Honduras at: chispaproject.org/Abbott or a charity of your choice.
Published in The Reporter from May 31 to Jun. 7, 2020.