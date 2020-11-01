1/
Mark Weller Slight
Mark Weller Slight died peacefully on October 26, 2020, embraced by the love of his family, at the age of 84.Born on September 2, 1936 in Dearborn, MI, Mark graduated Wilbur Wright High School and Henry Ford Trade School where he learned machining, metallurgy, drafting, and engine design in the Ford Rouge Complex, all skills that served him well as he spent six years with the U.S. Marine Corps garnering many honors. Upon leaving the military he settled back into his passion with the automotive industry, working for Volkswagen and Ford Motor Co as well as owning a Snap-On Tool franchise. Mark was a master mechanic, pilot, storyteller, fisherman, and collector. While family always came first for Mark, he was committed to bettering his community, supporting youth sports, scouts and his local fire department. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Slights' name to the Animal Rescue Foundation ARF; https://www.arflife.org/donate.


Published in The Reporter on Nov. 1, 2020.
