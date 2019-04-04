Marlin Dott Zundel Hanes, a truly remarkable woman died this past March 31. She left a large, loving family and many close friends. Marlin was born in Phoenix, AZ on April 17, 1935 to Irma Rasmussen Zundel and John L. Zundel. Her early years were lived in a Southern Pacific Railroad outfit car where her father worked, this led to her love of trains and travel. Her family moved to Vallejo, in 1940. She attended local schools, met and married the love of her life, Fred Lynn Hanes, and they lived in Vallejo, raising their family, until moving to Green Valley in 1978. This custom home designed by Fred became home base for many family and friend gatherings. She had three sons, Mark Lynn in 1955, Scott Arnold in 1957 and Fred Lynn Jr., who died in infancy in 1960. She held various positions within Mare Island Credit Union from Teller to Branch Manager for a total of 41 years. She survived unbelievable medical challenges in her life save the last; she baffled the medical profession with vigor. In her glory days she traveled extensively throughout all of Europe including Russia, the Mediterranean with a month stop in Italy, Africa on safari, South America which included a trip down the Amazon on a river boat. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where she served in many capacities. She was preceded in death by Fred; her parents, and her sister, Kathe Davis. She is survived by her two sons, Mark and Scott (Glenda); her grandchildren, who among many others called her Grammy, Alan Rice (Cindy), Adam (Victoria), Sarah, Matthew; her seven great grandchildren, Katelyn, Kaylee, Keaton, Liam, Elijah, Redmond and Kenna; sisters, Sharen Lundeberg and Helen Willms (Maynard), many nieces and nephews who loved their Auntie Mart. There will be a viewing on Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m., at Skyview Memorial Lawn, 200 Rollingwood Drive, Vallejo. Friday at 10 a.m., graveside service at Skyview Memorial Lawn, and 12 p.m., Celebration Service and reception at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 101 Oakwood Drive, Fairfield.

W00130460-image-1.jpg Published in The Reporter from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019