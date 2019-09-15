|
|
Marsha Louise Shair (Holt) passed away in her beloved home on Freeman Lane on June 29. Marsha was born on July 6, 1942 and grew up in Lowell, MA. She eventually moved west to Reno, finally settling in Vacaville. In 1959 she married the love of her life, Fred, "Buzz" Shair and they raised three sons. She, along with Buzz also had the joy of raising their granddaughter, Sara, as their own. Marsha loved to chaperone school field trips and often took the role of "class mom". She was a collector of Precious Moments, and if you have ever been to the house you know just how many she had! She will always be remembered for her love of Christmas and will be deeply missed as the matriarch of the Shair family. Marsha is survived by her husband of 60 years, Fred "Buzz" Shair; son and daughter in law, Dan and Rose Shair; son, Todd Shair; daughter, Sara Shair; granddaughter, Brandie Shair; grandson, Michael Todd Shair; great granddaughter, Alyson Shair; sisters, Maureen Kelly and Nancy Eagan; brothers, Stephen Holt and Randy Holt, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and extended family. She is also very missed by her beloved dog, Flower. Marsha was preceded in death by sons, Scott Shair, and Steve Shair, and grandson, Damon Shair with whom she shared a very special bond.
W00136440-image-1.jpg,W00136440-image-2.jpg
Published in The Reporter on Sept. 15, 2019