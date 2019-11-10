|
|
A wonderful and courageous mother, grandmother and sister, Martha Jane Ropiak peacefully passed at home Wednesday, Oct. 30 after over a 25 year courageous battle with Parkinsons. She is walking with the Lord.Jane was born in Beckley, WV. She was a resident of Solano County since 1989. She worked for Federal Public Works and retired from the U.S. Dept. of Mine and Safety. Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 15 from 5 to 8 p.m., at Milton Carpenter Funeral Home, 569 N. First St., Dixon. Funeral service will be Sunday, Nov. 17, at 2 p.m., at Fairfield Community Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1101 East Tabor Ave., Fairfield, followed by a reception. Burial will be on Monday, Nov. 18 at 9:30 a.m., at Silveyville Cemetery, 800 S. First St., Dixon.
Published in The Reporter from Nov. 10 to Nov. 18, 2019