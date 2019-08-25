The Reporter Obituaries
Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home - Vacaville
524 Elmira Road
Vacaville, CA 95687
707-446-3233
On Aug 7 Angels from Heaven called Martha J. Denison back home after her 86 years of life. Martha was born on June 18, 1933, the youngest of seven children, to Samuel and Ora-Ann Tygrett, in Indianapolis, IN. In 1951, Martha married the love of her life, Walter Denison and their marriage of 62 years was spent traveling around the globe as a dedicated Air Force family. Martha was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and siblings. She is survived by her son, Colonel (Ret) Brad (Marianne) Denison of Florida; daughters, Brenda Nichol, and Kathy (Steven) Fleshman, all of Vacaville, six grandchildren and one great grandchild. A private service will be held next month at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Martha's name to Sutter Care at Home.Funeral arrangements by Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home, 707-446-3233. www.vacahillschapel.com.
Published in The Reporter on Aug. 25, 2019
