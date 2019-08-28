|
|
A Celebration of Life for Marty Ray Privatte and Monty Ray Privatte, his twin brother who preceded him in death on Feb. 17, 2019. Service will be held on Aug. 31, Saturday at the Country Club Estate, 1800 E. Tabor Ave., Fairfield from 1 to 4 p.m. Please bring your favorite photos. Marty is survived by his wife, Donna Flanney-Privatte; sons, Andrew, Mathew, John and Danny, and 15 grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Becky and brothers, Michael and Raymond Privatte. Marty is also preceded in death by his parents, Raymond F. and Mary E. Privatte.
W00135880-image-1.jpg
Published in The Reporter from Aug. 28 to Aug. 31, 2019