Mitzi Bennett passed away on Sept. 20, after a short illness, following a stroke, on her 85th birthday on Aug. 2."Mitzi" as she affectionately known was born in Altus, OK on Aug. 2, 1934 to Mary Bell and Thomas Allen Roberson. She and her family moved to California in 1939 where they settled in Windsor, where she graduated high school. She retired from the City of Vallejo after a long career as the Assistant to the City Manager.She was known for her love and appreciation of animals which was apparent by her dedication to animal rescue and adoption. Her love of animals was not lost on family, as between them all she has 29 granddogs and nine grandcats.She is predeceased in death by her husband, Lee Bennett, as well as her mother, father, two sisters, and brother. She is survived by her five children, Terri Leone, Scott Bennett (Judy), Kelly Scarrott, Stacey Spears (Scott), Christopher Bennett (Suzie), 13 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.A Celebration of Mitzi's life will be held Nov. 30, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., at the Vallejo Waterfront next to the Front Room, wear red!Funeral arrangements by Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home 707-446-3233.
Published in The Reporter from Nov. 24 to Nov. 30, 2019