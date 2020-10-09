Mary Ann was born on June 9, 1942 in Winslow, AZ. Her family moved to Las Vegas, NV. She met Frank Martinez Jr. of San Antonio, TX who was beginning his career in the US Air Force. They were married in 1960 and were blessed with three children. Frank retired from the Air Force after 24 years and the family settled in Vacaville. Mary Ann was active in her children's numerous activities. Wanting to make a difference she was elected to the Travis School Board where she dedicated 15 years to the students, faculty, and all staff. She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Frank; parents, Robert & Adeline; and brother Robert. She is survived by children, Frank III, Juan, Dianna Garcia (Joe); grandchildren, Daniel, Raymond, Jessica, Jaclyn, Juan Carlos; great grandson, Owen; sisters, Ana, Eva, Debbie and several nieces and nephews.A viewing and Rosary will be held Tuesday October 13 at 10 a.m. at St Mary's Catholic Church, 350 Stinson, Vacaville. A memorial mass follows at 11 a.m. Covid 19 guidelines will be observed.