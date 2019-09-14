|
Our beloved wife and mother, Mary Ann Persall went to be with the Lord on Sept. 11. Mary Ann grew up in the Pittston, PA area and was married to John Anzalone in 1956. She began life as an Air Force wife living in the suburbs of Boston, MA, and gave birth to their first child, Cynthia "Cindy" Anzalone. Soon after, their second child, John Anzalone was born. They spent several years traveling to Air Force bases throughout the world and ended up at Travis AFB in 1972, ultimately settling in Vacaville in 1975. After the death of her husband, John in 1975, Mary Ann began a journey of getting her education at Solano Community College, obtaining a Real Estate license and ultimately working at Mare Island in Vallejo, where she met Charles "Charlie" Persall. Mary Ann married Charlie in 1984. Mary Ann and Charlie spent the next 35 years traveling throughout the world and exploring the United States in their motorhome driving to all four corners of the US and even to Alaska. Mary Ann was an avid fitness buff working out at Curves all the way up to the age of 82 where she logged thousands of workouts.Mary Ann was born to Stanley and Ann Davis Serino. Survived by husband, Charles "Charlie" Persall. Mary Ann was the eldest of eight children. Preceded in death by siblings, Stanley "Kiki" Serino, Albert Serino and Beatrice 'Bibi" Montagne. Survived by siblings, Ann Marie Kowalczyk, Patricia Kreseski, Eva Wojtowicz and John Serino; children, Cynthia Anzalone and John (Linda) Anzalone; stepchildren, Theresa Lund, Richard Persall, Phillip Persall; grandchildren, Jeremiah Sanchez, Jessica Alavez, Ciara (Luke) Johnson, Nick (Christina) Anzalone; step-grandchildren, Jason Lund, Jennifer Garcia, Daylon Persall and Michelle Persall; great grandchildren, Makai Zuniga, Giovanni Alavez, Mila Alavez, Connor Sanchez, Sebastien Sanchez, Giana Johnson, Malakai Johnson and Micah Johnson, and 10 step great grandchildren.A mass will be held for Mary Ann at St Mary's Catholic Church, 350 Stinson Ave., Vacaville, on Tuesday, Sept. 17. Visitation at 10 a.m. and Mass at 11:30 a.m. Reception to follow at St Mary's Hall. In lieu of flowers please donate to St Jude Children's Research Hospital www.stjude.org/ or 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105.Arrangements entrusted to Bryan Braker.
Published in The Reporter from Sept. 14 to Sept. 17, 2019