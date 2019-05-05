|
|
Mary A. Robinson, 78, of Fairfield, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, at David Grant Medical Center, Travis AFB. She was born in New Orleans, LA.Visitation will be Sunday, May 5 from 5 to 7 p.m., at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main St., Suisun City. Funeral service will be Monday, May 6, at 10 a.m., at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church (Suisun Campus), 601 Whispering Bay Lane, Suisun City, with Rev. Jasper Lee, officiating. Burial will be Tuesday, May 7, at 1 p.m., at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
Published in The Reporter from May 5 to May 7, 2019