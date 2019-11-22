|
Mary Anne McKinney (born Maria Marianna Bugliarello) passed away from pneumonia in Vacaville, on Nov. 7, surrounded by family. Mary was born Aug. 18, 1920 in Omaha, NE to Sebastiano and Rosa Bugliarello who came through Ellis Island from Sicily in the early 1900s. After high school she bravely ventured out to Culver City, and began working for Bank of America and later, Howard Hughes. She was a founding member of the Sinners and Saints Club of Saint Augustine's Church, through which she met some of her oldest and dearest friends. In 1950, she married the love of her life, Minno (Mac) McKinney, with whom she raised two cherished children, Barbara and Paul, doted upon three granddaughters, and spent seven decades navigating the ups and downs of life. After a move to Los Gatos, Mary Anne became a school nurse and devoted herself to raising her family. She and Mac had a grand time square dancing with the Rafter Rockers. Mary was active in the St. Lucy's chapter of Young Ladies Institute with her sister, Carmen, and their families shared countless camping trips and memories. In her later years, she and Mac loved traveling in their RV to visit friends and family around the country and took numerous trips with the Cowtown Campers of Vacaville.Mary's self-proclaimed "Sicilian fire" carried her through 99 years, evident as the twinkle in her eye and her characteristic determination. There is nobody that enjoyed games of Yahtzee more, and arguably, no one who won more of them. Known as the "cookie lady", she loved to create by cooking, baking, crocheting, and gardening (especially her roses). Her voice will continue to echo in our lives in her role as defender, comforter, and encourager for the people she loved. A funeral mass, which all are welcome to attend, will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Community in Vacaville at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 26, followed by a ceremony at the National Cemetery in Dixon from 2 to 2:30 p.m. We would consider it an honor if you, in lieu of service flowers, shared a special call, visit or bouquet with someone who has been a nurturing force in your life.
Published in The Reporter from Nov. 22 to Nov. 26, 2019