McCune Garden Chapel Funeral Home
212 Main Street
Vacaville, CA 95688
(707) 448-6546
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:30 AM
McCune Garden Chapel Funeral Home
212 Main Street
Vacaville, CA 95688
Interment
Following Services
Sacramento Valley National Cemetery
Dixon, CA
Mary Frances Roybal Salazar


1925 - 2019
Mary Frances Roybal Salazar Obituary
Mary Frances Roybal Salazar was born Oct. 4, 1925 in Hernandez, NM. She went to be with the Lord July 31. She is survived by children, Le Roy (Louise) Salazar, MaryAnn (Pat) Salazar Flores and Willie (Yvonne) Salazar. Mary had seven grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband, Joe Salazar, and son, Joey Salazar. Mary loved to cook, bowl and play bingo. She worked for American Home Foods in Vacaville. She was a very generous, social and hard-working woman. She will always be remembered. Funeral service will be held Thursday, Aug. 22 at 11:30 a.m., at McCune Garden Chapel, directly followed by interment at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon.
Published in The Reporter from Aug. 18 to Aug. 22, 2019
