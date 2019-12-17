|
A Mass of Christian burial for Mary Lou Garcia, 55 of Vacaville, will be 10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 20, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 350 Stinson Ave., Vacaville. She will be laid to rest at the Vacaville-Elmira Cemetery. Thursday evening, Dec. 19, there will be a viewing from 5 to 8 p.m., at Vaca Hills Chapel, 524 Elmira Road in Vacaville. Arrangements entrusted to the direction and cared of Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home, 707-446-3233. www.vacahillschapel.com.
W00139570-image-1.jpg
Published in The Reporter from Dec. 17 to Dec. 20, 2019