The Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCune Garden Chapel Funeral Home
212 Main Street
Vacaville, CA 95688
(707) 448-6546
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
McCune Garden Chapel Funeral Home
212 Main Street
Vacaville, CA 95688
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Roberson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Martinez (Prothero) Roberson


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Martinez (Prothero) Roberson Obituary
Born April12, 1922 in San Francisco to Frank and Emma Martinez. Mary moved on to be with the Lord on November 16, 2019. Mary is the last of her generation with two brothers, George and Bill Gorohoff; and one sister, Alice Powell.Mary is survived by her son, Raymond Prothero and daughter-in-law, Donna Prothero of Vacaville; two grandsons, Raymond and Jerry Prothero; granddaughter-in-law, Melinda Burns; and two great-granddaughters, Jessica Prothero and Shelby (Prothero) Fair.Mary graduated from Vacaville High School in 1940 and lived on the Martinez Ranch until the mid 1960s when she married Gerald Roberson. The couple resided in Fairfield. During her lifetime she held many jobs in Vacaville such as working at The Basic Plant and The Nut Tree, before becoming the cook for Solano County Hospital, and eventually moving on to work for the Contra Costa Hospital until she retired.Funeral services will be held at noon on Friday, November 22, 2019 at McCune Garden Chapel and Vacaville-Elmira Cemetery. Per Mary's wish, in lieu of flowers, please send any donations to .
Published in The Reporter from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McCune Garden Chapel Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -