Born April12, 1922 in San Francisco to Frank and Emma Martinez. Mary moved on to be with the Lord on November 16, 2019. Mary is the last of her generation with two brothers, George and Bill Gorohoff; and one sister, Alice Powell.Mary is survived by her son, Raymond Prothero and daughter-in-law, Donna Prothero of Vacaville; two grandsons, Raymond and Jerry Prothero; granddaughter-in-law, Melinda Burns; and two great-granddaughters, Jessica Prothero and Shelby (Prothero) Fair.Mary graduated from Vacaville High School in 1940 and lived on the Martinez Ranch until the mid 1960s when she married Gerald Roberson. The couple resided in Fairfield. During her lifetime she held many jobs in Vacaville such as working at The Basic Plant and The Nut Tree, before becoming the cook for Solano County Hospital, and eventually moving on to work for the Contra Costa Hospital until she retired.Funeral services will be held at noon on Friday, November 22, 2019 at McCune Garden Chapel and Vacaville-Elmira Cemetery. Per Mary's wish, in lieu of flowers, please send any donations to .
Published in The Reporter from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019