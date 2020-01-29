|
|
Mary Susannah Smith went home to be with the Lord in the early hours of Monday, Jan. 27. She is survived by her daughters, Susan, Linda, and Bonnie; her husband, Anker Christensen; sons, David and his wife Jennifer, Kyle and his wife Angela, and Michael and his wife Allison, along with her 11 grandchildren, Anker, Matthew, Cade, Daniel, Emily, Dane, Ryane, Ethne, Abigail, Stefan, and Madelyn.Mary, (Susanne), was born in Detroit, MI on May 29, 1936. She lived in Fairfield for 43 years. She is preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Dr. Howard F. Smith, Col, USAF, Ret.; sisters, Muriel and Hilda, and her brother, Harry.There will be a celebration of Susanne's life at Trinity Baptist Church, 401 W. Monte Vista Ave., in Vacaville on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Mission Solano.
Published in The Reporter from Jan. 29 to Feb. 1, 2020