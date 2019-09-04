|
Mary Louise Williams, long-time rural Vacaville resident, and retired Elementary school teacher passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 27, from a stroke. Mary was surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren when she passed. Mary was born on April 5, 1935, in Modesto, CA, of Orval and Bessie Rash. She was raised in Vallejo and attended college at Sacramento State University, until her marriage to Larry Allen Williams, of Vacaville on Feb. 18, 1956. Mary and Larry had five children and cherished 47 years of marriage together. Mary worked as a substitute teacher in Solano County while her children were small, but returned to college at CSU, Sacramento, earning her teaching credential in 1975. She worked for the Vacaville Unified School District for 35 years, with most years teaching kindergarten and first grade at Markham Elementary School and Cooper Elementary School. She is remembered for her love of learning and making each child feel special. Mary retired from the Vacaville School District in 2002, to help care for her husband. After Larry passed away in 2003, she returned as a volunteer to teach reading to children at Cooper School. She was an enthusiastic gardener and quilter and enjoyed being a member of the Vaca Valley Garden Club, and the Vacaville Quilting Group. Mary attended the Church of the Epiphany in Vacaville. Mary is survived by her children, Larry Williams Jr. of Vacaville, Robert Williams of Dixon, Daniel and David Williams of Texas, and fellow-teacher Debbie Edwards of Vacaville, as well as 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.A Celebration of Life will be held at her home, 7443 Elizabeth Road, Vacaville 95688 on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Mary's family requests donations to the Cooper Elementary School Library, 750 Christine Drive, Vacaville, CA 95687.
