|
|
Our beloved wife, mother, grams and great grams Mayce L. Niemotka has been called to our Lord's Heavenly Home. She fought her illness with great courage and determination. Not because of any fear of death, but rather not wanting to cause sadness to her loved ones. Mayce never put herself first or spoke of her great accomplishments as a Laboratory Scientist and said she wouldn't want a long, drawn out obituary. However, some things must be mentioned about her life and how she lived it. She was one of eight children that grew up on a wheat farm in Montana. She worked her way through college achieving a B.S in Chemistry and Laboratory Technology. She served her internship in several different hospitals throughout Hawaii. She eventually came to California where she worked at David Grant Medical Center, Travis AFB as a Technical Supervisor of Chemistry. She retired in March of 2008 after 44 years. Mayce and her husband Larry shared a most loving and devoted life together for 45 wonderful years along with all of their children, Daniel Eutsler (Kris), Kelli Bender (Chad), Tracee Vaccarezza (Douglas), Maria Gabrielson (Michael), Tony Niemotka (Jennifer), John Niemotka, 12 grandchildren, and one great grandchild. She will be greatly missed but live on forever in our hearts. We love you and thank you for all the love and care you freely gave. Rest now in the arms of our loving Lord. A Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, Vacaville. She will be laid to rest at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon. Viewings will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., Monday, Oct. 28 and Tuesday, Oct. 29, with a Rosary at 7 p.m., on Tuesday at Vaca Hills Chapel.Funeral arrangements by Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home 707-446-3233. www.vacahillschapel.com.
W00137750-image-1.jpg
Published in The Reporter from Oct. 20 to Oct. 29, 2019