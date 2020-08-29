Merilyn "Kay" Ramos went home to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on August 24, 2020 at age 78 after a long and courageous battle with dementia.Kay was born on August 26, 1941 to Jacqueline and William Brooks in Leavenworth, KS. At 8 years old, after the death of her mother, Kay took on the role of caring for her younger siblings, William (Billy) and Annie. The role of caretaker became one that she cherished and carried throughout her lifetime, as she served and cared for many in the church, as a volunteer in the community, and as a long-time waitress at Wren's Café in Vacaville.After graduating high school, Kay met and married Eugene (Johnny) Johnson who served in the U.S. Army and they moved to California.Kay was the beloved mother of Calvin Johnson, Rodney (Paige) Johnson, Danielle (Troy) Fry, Kinda (Tony) Ayala, Raye-Lynn (Jeff) Marquez, Stacie "Sunny" (Matt) Meredith, and Kimberly (TJ) Coulter.She was the beloved grandmother to Jamie, Kyle, Jake, Monique, Michaela, Tyler, Mandy, Mindi-Sue, Dakota, Hayden, Austin, Kinda, Gabe, Ashley, Gabrielle, Macie, and Taylor.Kay was also the beloved great-grandmother to Melanie, Max, Kaydence, Kaelena, Titus, Riley, Liv, Reese, Kelly, Nolan, Ryder, and Archie.She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Johnson and former husband, Ray Ramos, as well as her parents, Jacqueline and William Brooks. She is survived by her brother, Billy Brooks and sister, Annie Stewart, as well as her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nephews.Kay was a friend to all and cultivated many lifetime friendships, including Lois Rodgers, Jackie Tobin, Peter Berkness, Ruth and Robbie Robison, Sharon Daniels, Diane Chapman, and many more. She loved to decorate her home for each and every holiday and to cook for her family and friends. Born in Kansas, she was a fan of all things "Wizard of Oz." Kay loved the Lord and prayed often for her family and friends. She loved God and she loved others, and her life and actions revolved around sharing her faith and showing the love of Jesus Christ wherever she went. She was a long-time member of the Christian Life Center and The Father's House in Vacaville.Kay is loved by many and will be missed tremendously by all who knew her- a few short paragraphs are not enough to encompass the full and beautiful life she lived and her caring nature.A graveside service will be held at the Vacaville-Elmira Cemetery, 522 Elmira Rd. in Vacaville, on Tuesday, September 8 at 10 a.m. For those planning to attend, please observe state-mandated social-distancing guidelines.