Merriel D. Douglas "Doug", MSGT USAF Retired, 86, passed away after a long illness on Nov. 29, in Vacaville.Doug was born to Wyatt and Nannie Douglas on Aug. 7, 1933 in Mississippi. He was the youngest of six children, Grace, Sue, Marie, Charles and Martha. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1953 and soon afterwards met the love of his life, Rosemary at a USO dance. He married her in May of 1958 and they enjoyed 61 years together. He served honorably for 26 years in the U.S. Air Force where he achieved the rank of Master Sergeant. He was stationed at multiple bases in the U.S. and abroad and flew on many missions as a boom operator throughout and after the Vietnam era, retiring from service in April of 1979. He continued his career with the government working at the U.S. Post Office nearly 20 years in Vallejo, before eventually retiring to spend more time at home with loved ones, where he happily spoiled his grandkids.His hobbies included working in the yard (where he could be found tending his garden on any day, rain or shine), walking around the neighborhood (where he enjoyed talking with everyone he passed), listening to his record collection and going to garage/yard sales.He is survived by his wife, Rosemary Douglas; children, Gregory Douglas, Randall Douglas, Phillip Douglas, Elizabeth Cabral, 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and many friends.He was preceded in death by his parents, four sisters, one brother, and a grandson. His family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all his friends and neighbors for their outpouring of support and prayers in this time of grief. We also wish to thank the staff at the David Grant Medical Center, and Vacaville Convalescent & Rehabilitation Center for all the care and support they provided to our loved one.The McCune Garden Chapel in Vacaville will be handling the final arrangements. At his request, no services will be held.Please share your memories at www.mccunechapel.com/obituaries.Interment will be at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, at a later date.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to The GBS/CIDP Foundation or Saint Jude's Children's Research Hospital.
Published in The Reporter from Dec. 15 to Dec. 18, 2019