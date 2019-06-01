Michael David Manseau, 58, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 28, at his home, with his beloved wife, Debra Manseau, by his side. He was born on Nov. 18, 1960 in San Francisco to Carol and Allan Manseau. He grew up in San Francisco alongside his big brother and best friend, Bob Manseau. He attended school at Saint Ignatius High School and went on to attend computer school. He became a computer programmer, owning his own software company and working for Jelly Belly Candy Company for many years earning the love and respect of his coworkers. He married the love of his life, Debbie Manseau, 33 years ago and together they created a beautiful family. Michael was an amazing father, spending much of his free time with his kids, coaching their sports teams, going to recitals, or bragging about their accomplishments. He enjoyed golf, poker nights, game nights with family, and watching the Warriors and 49ers win. Known as "Papa", his latest years have been most enjoyed spending time with his beloved grandkids, "fixing" things, playing games, and having sleep overs. Michael had a heart of gold, gaining the love, admiration, and respect of anyone he met. His smile, cheesy jokes, witty sarcasm, and passion would captivate any room. He is survived by his loving wife, Debra Manseau; his children, Kristina (Mallorie), Jennifer (Alex), and Raymond (Amanda); father, Allan; sister in law, Lisa; grandkids, Joshua, Austin, Allie, Aidan, and Jacob. He is preceded in death by his mother, Carol, and brother, Robert.A memorial service will be at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, June 6, at Bryan-Braker Funeral Home, 1850 West Texas St., Fairfield. Arrangements are under the direction of Bryan-Braker Funeral Home, 425-4697. You may sign the guestbook at www.bryanbraker.com. Published in The Reporter from June 1 to June 6, 2019