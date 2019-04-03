|
Michael Dean Chandler was born May 19, 1952 and passed away on March 25. He is survived by his daughter, Laura Diane Chandler of San Francisco, and numerous other family and friends. There will be a potluck celebration of his life on Saturday, April 6 from 2 to 5 p.m., hosted by his friends at Judy's Wild Wrangler Saloon and an open house for family and friends to remember his life on Sunday, April 7 from 2 to 5 p.m., at Maplewood Club House. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to North Bay Hospice.
Published in The Reporter from Apr. 3 to Apr. 7, 2019