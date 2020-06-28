Michael E. Harris, affectionately known to his family and close friends as "Mickey", passed away unexpectedly on May 28, 2020, at the age of 76. Mickey was born June 25, 1943, the 2nd oldest of seven siblings; Patricia Scarpa, John W. Harris, Gemma (Thomas) Huguenin, Thomas Harris, Robert Harris, Kenneth Harris. Mickey was predeceased by his parents, William E. Harris and Sarah P. Harris, and younger brother, Robert Harris. Mickey loved to fish, play all kinds of sports (when he was younger) play pranks, and just hang out with family. He loved to tell stories; childhood hijinks, Navy adventures, tales of his time as a dispatcher with the Solano County Sheriff and working crowd control for the River Cats at Raley Field. He immensely enjoyed BBQing, riding his motorcycle, and chatting with neighbors while he hung out on the front porch with the birds that seemed to gravitate to him. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Diana G. Harris; daughter, Shelly (Timothy) Trammell; granddaughters, Meagan and Lauren Trammell; son, Michael Harris; grandsons, John and Jeremiah Harris; sister-in-law, Ann (Mike) McKay; brother-in-law, Steve Otto; sister-in-law, Mary (Gary) Barden and sister-in-law Sandra Nyseth, as well as numerous nephews and nieces and great nephews and nieces. Mickey was very much loved and will be sorely missed by all whose lives he touched. Mickey will be interred with full military honors in a service at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery on September 18, 2020, at 1:00 pm. Participation may be limited to family members only, due to Covid-19 restrictions. Please check for updates to restrictions prior to memorial date. A reception to share food and memories will follow the service.