Michael "Mike" Edward Griffin, 62, died April 28 at Northbay Medical Center in Fairfield, CA, due to complications from a long-term illness. He was a 1976 graduate of Vanden High School. Michael was born on December 17, 1957 in Spokane, WA, one of six children born to Edward William and Lillian Francis Griffin. As part of a military family, Michael lived in Washington, Texas, and New York prior to moving to Fairfield in 1975. As a young man, Michael spent several summers gold panning in the Sierra foothills, and many years travelling with an oil exploration crew before joining the Civil Service as a Civil Engineer for the US Navy, where he spent the bulk of his career. He subsequently worked on a general maintenance team for the community where he lived with, and helped care for, his parents prior to their passing. Michael was highly intelligent and a constant tinkerer who could fix or build just about anything. He especially loved fishing and boating as well as camping and other outdoor activities. He was known for his sense of humor and his sharp wit, as well as his many adventures and mishaps.Mike is survived by his siblings, Laura, Diana, Katherine (Kathy), William (Bill), and Nancy, as well as twelve nieces and nephews; six grand-nieces and nephews, and many friends. He was well loved and will be greatly missed by all. A memorial service honoring his life will be held later this summer.