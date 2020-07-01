Michael Edward Hara Sr.
11/13/1958 - 06/22/2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On June 22, 2020, Mike E. Hara Sr. passed away at his home at the young age of 61. He resided in Vacaville for 31 years, grew up in the Bay Area and graduated from Mt. Eden High School in Hayward, CA. Mike worked as a Crane Operator for the Operating Engineers Union Local 3 for 30 years. He loved the Sierra Mountains and the outdoors. He enjoyed taking rides on his Harley. He had a one of kind sense of humor and deep love for his family. Mike is survived by the family he loved more than anything, his wife of 34 years, Roxana; daughter, Amanda; sons, Mike Jr and Garrett; daughter-in-law, April; and grandsons, Noah and Greyson Lindsey.
W00145370-image-1.jpg


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Reporter on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved