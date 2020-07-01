On June 22, 2020, Mike E. Hara Sr. passed away at his home at the young age of 61. He resided in Vacaville for 31 years, grew up in the Bay Area and graduated from Mt. Eden High School in Hayward, CA. Mike worked as a Crane Operator for the Operating Engineers Union Local 3 for 30 years. He loved the Sierra Mountains and the outdoors. He enjoyed taking rides on his Harley. He had a one of kind sense of humor and deep love for his family. Mike is survived by the family he loved more than anything, his wife of 34 years, Roxana; daughter, Amanda; sons, Mike Jr and Garrett; daughter-in-law, April; and grandsons, Noah and Greyson Lindsey.