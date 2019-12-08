|
Michael Leon Stoffal, brother, father, grandfather, and soldier, was born Oct. 25, 1946 in Napa. He passed away Nov. 23 in Vacaville. He was a good and honest man, who loved his family. Michael was an avid hunter his whole life. His dream was to kill a buffalo which he successfully accomplished in October.He is survived by two brothers, Robert Brawley and Patrick Stoffal; two sisters, Carol Markham and Priscilla Dixon; three children, Hallie Michelle Stoffal-Armstrong, Michael Timothy Stoffal and Christopher Ryan Stoffal, and two granddaughters, Emily Michelle Armstrong and Ava Michelle Armstrong.
Published in The Reporter on Dec. 8, 2019