Michael Leon Stoffal

Michael Leon Stoffal Obituary
Michael Leon Stoffal, brother, father, grandfather, and soldier, was born Oct. 25, 1946 in Napa. He passed away Nov. 23 in Vacaville. He was a good and honest man, who loved his family. Michael was an avid hunter his whole life. His dream was to kill a buffalo which he successfully accomplished in October.He is survived by two brothers, Robert Brawley and Patrick Stoffal; two sisters, Carol Markham and Priscilla Dixon; three children, Hallie Michelle Stoffal-Armstrong, Michael Timothy Stoffal and Christopher Ryan Stoffal, and two granddaughters, Emily Michelle Armstrong and Ava Michelle Armstrong.
Published in The Reporter on Dec. 8, 2019
