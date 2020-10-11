Michael Shane Muehleisen was born June 17, 1975 in San Diego, CA. Michael left us on September 30, 2020 due to complications of his stage four colon cancer. His legacy and memories will live on with love through those he is survived by; his daughter, Mikayla Muehleisen, her fiancé, Markell Clark, his grandson, Carter; mother and father, Steffni and Thomas Muehleisen; sister, Quinn Colvin, her husband, Brett; their son, Aiden; half brothers, Jack Acord, Mark Acord, and their beautiful children; and love of his life, Carol Poirier. Big Mike (as most knew him by) was an amazing father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, cousin, friend and colleague. Many say he was the smartest man they knew and with that he was also the most creative, outside of the box thinker. He could tell you the exact time of day at any moment without a watch and could beat any Harvard graduate at Jeopardy or Wheel of Fortune. Mike loved watching the Dallas Cowboys or San Francisco Giants play and was always up for going to a game. He had a love for fishing that he shared with others through teaching and knew every good fishing spot you could think of. He had a serious poker face and loved playing with the guys during their weekly tournaments. His search for Bigfoot was a hobby of his that had him travel to Willow Creek yearly for festivals and exploration. His family will be spreading his ashes at Willow Creek to memorialize his love for the place and outdoors. Michael was an amazing man who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Arrangements for memorial service will be posted through Facebook and links will be sent via email to those who are unable to access through Facebook. For more information please email bzyquinn@aol.com.