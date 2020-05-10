Michael William Engermann
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael William Engermann, 64 of Sacramento, passed away peacefully on the morning of April 24 at his residence. Michael was born on August 21, 1955 to Herman and Phyllis Engermann in Chicago, IL. He served in the U.S. Navy for six years. Michael was an Electronics Technician until his retirement in 2010.He was a longtime resident of Vacaville until moving to Sacramento.In his spare time, he enjoyed riding motorcycles and belonged to the Napa-Solano Harley Owners Group for several years. He was a big Dallas Cowboys fan.Michael is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Sandy; sister, Jeanette and her family; uncle, Tom and his family; and a host of extended family and dear friends.No formal services are scheduled at this time.Funeral arrangements by Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home 707-446-3233 www.vacahillschapel.com
W00143990-image-1.jpg


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Reporter on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home - Vacaville
524 Elmira Road
Vacaville, CA 95687
(707) 446-3233
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Vaca Hills Chapel
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved