Michael William Engermann, 64 of Sacramento, passed away peacefully on the morning of April 24 at his residence. Michael was born on August 21, 1955 to Herman and Phyllis Engermann in Chicago, IL. He served in the U.S. Navy for six years. Michael was an Electronics Technician until his retirement in 2010.He was a longtime resident of Vacaville until moving to Sacramento.In his spare time, he enjoyed riding motorcycles and belonged to the Napa-Solano Harley Owners Group for several years. He was a big Dallas Cowboys fan.Michael is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Sandy; sister, Jeanette and her family; uncle, Tom and his family; and a host of extended family and dear friends.No formal services are scheduled at this time.Funeral arrangements by Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home 707-446-3233 www.vacahillschapel.com
Published in The Reporter on May 10, 2020.