Michiko Bob
Michiko Bob peacefully passed away in her sleep on May 31, 2020 at the age of 87. Michiko was born on May 3, 1933 in Fukuoka, Japan. She was the first of three children born to Nihyoei and Hideko Hagio. She met her future husband, Harry Bob, while he was serving in the Air Force in Japan. During the next ten years they transferred to bases located in the United States, back to Japan and then to their final stop with the Air Force at Travis AFB. Along the way two sons, Jerry and John, were born and Michiko became a proud citizen of the United States of America on June 5, 1967.Michiko worked hard to support the family and to raise her two sons while the Air Force kept Harry away from home much of the time. She worked for many years at the Travis BOQ before retiring in the late 70's. After retiring she enjoyed traveling, shopping, visiting with friends, and most of all doing things with and for her five grandkids. She was a very giving person and always did everything she could for her kids, grandkids and others. She looked forward to her trips to Japan, Reno and Las Vegas. Michiko sure loved to play blackjack and it is a safe to assume that the casinos did not come out ahead! Michiko is survived by her sons and daughters-in-laws, Jerry and Lola Bob of Vacaville, CA and John and Isabel Bob of Oregon; brother, Masahiko Hagio of Japan; sister, Kazuko Hagio of Japan; grandchildren, Michael (Evelyn), Kimberly, Christopher, Elizabeth and Brandon: great-grandchildren, Adelynn and Julian.She was preceded in death by her husband Harry Bob and her parents, Nihyoei and Hideko Hagio.Due to the Coronavirus, services will be delayed to a future date.
Published in The Reporter on Jul. 5, 2020.
