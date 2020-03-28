|
Mike Baird completed his earthly mission on Monday, March 23, succumbing to the effects of brain cancer.Mike led a rich and blessed life and influenced many through service and unwavering love for his family and friends. He leaves a tremendous legacy of hard work, generosity, and dedication to family history research.Mike was born on Aug. 8, 1941 in Brigham City, UT.Mike lived in Fielding, UT until the age of 13, when he moved to Concord, CA. He would tell you proudly that he has had the same Kaiser medical record number for the past 66 years.Mike graduated from Mount Diablo High School, and went on to serve as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in France and Belgium. On Dec. 28, 1966, Mike was sealed for eternity to Marilyn Hardy in the Oakland Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In 1967, Mike earned a BA Degree in Civil Engineering from Brigham Young University, and later followed that up with a Master's Degree from Santa Clara University.Mike had been a Vacaville resident for the past 41 years, spending 23 of those years working in various capacities for the City of Vacaville. Mike had a handful of passions: European vacations with Marilyn, music (Elvis, Statler Brothers), chickens (he raised them as a kid), and of course the Los Angeles Dodgers. There was never a bigger fan. Mike was a family history enthusiast and enjoyed researching the paths his ancestors trod. From 2004-2005, Mike fulfilled a longtime goal of serving a mission for his church with his wife at the Family History Library on Temple Square in Salt Lake City, UT. Above all though (even the Dodgers), Mike dearly loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. Mike is survived by his children, Danielle Lunt (Jay) of Mesa, AZ, Amanda Tull (Justin) of Tokyo, Japan, Andrew Baird (Rachelle) of Maple Valley, WA, and Rebecca Baird Dolan (Tom) of Orlando, FL. He had eight grandchildren, Camille, Kevin, Ethan, Emma, Brooklyn, Addison, Weston, and June whom he truly cherished. He also leaves behind his siblings, Bonnie Miller of Concord, Beverly Jacobs of Concord, and Brent Baird of Fairfield. Mike leaves with a firm conviction that families are eternal.Due to the "shelter in place" order, there will be no funeral service held in the near term. The family is hoping to plan a celebration of life event sometime in the future.Express condolences at www.oakparkhillschapel.com, Magleby's Oak Park Hills Chapel, (925) 934-6500.
W00142940-image-1.jpg
Published in The Reporter on Mar. 28, 2020