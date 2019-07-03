|
|
Minnie Fay Hays was born Sept. 8, 1928 in Munster, IN to Loren and Dorothy Cartwright. She married Kenneth Hays March 7, 1947 in Arkansas and not long after moved to Vacaville. She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Hays, her parents, two brothers and two sisters. Minnie is survived by her four daughters, Dorothy Hays, Doris (David) Nestor, Diana (Samuel) Adams, Debra (Joseph) Ray; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, July 5, at Trinity Baptist Church at 12 p.m. Minnie was an active member of Trinity Baptist Church since 1962.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity Baptist Church Children's Ministry or Child Evangelism.
Published in The Reporter from July 3 to July 5, 2019