02/20/1965 - 02/12/2020
Monica Hurych Obituary
Monica Lea Hurych (maiden name: Gregg) was born May 20, 1961, and passed away Feb. 12. Raised in Vacaville, attending Vacaville High School, and going on to work for Westamerica Bank for over 25 years. She loved everything from taking long walks with her dog Chet, to gambling and chardonnay. She was well traveled and extremely well loved. Preceded in death by her father and mother, Charles and Shirley Johnson; her brother, Mitch Johnson, and sister, Ronda Lutte-Johnson. Survived by her husband, Paul Hurych; children, Billy and Nicole Nelson; stepdaughter, Ashley Hurych, and many grandchildren. A celebration of life will take place on her upcoming May birthday and invitations are to come.
Published in The Reporter from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
