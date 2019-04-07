Muriel passed away on March 21 in Vacaville after an illness. She had lived in Fairfield, for many years prior to entering a care home in Vacaville.Muriel was born in Hollis, Ok, but traveled with her family to California as a child because of the Depression. She became a true Californian and spent most of the rest of her life in her favorite state.She met her husband, Paul Bohr, during World War II, while he was in the Navy. They married before the end of the war and were together for 52 years until his death in 1997.Muriel was a convert to the Catholic Church and was a member at Holy Spirit in Fairfield until her death. She was a past president of the Mother's Guild at Holy Spirit School. For most of her life Muriel was a homemaker, but she also worked briefly as a telephone operator, a beautician, and for a number of years for Explosive Technology.Muriel's favorite pastimes were watching old movies and playing games on her tablet. Until she was disabled, she loved casinos. She was a private person and valued her alone time.She is survived by her daughter, Katherine Bohr of Placerville; son, Michael Bohr of Portland, OR; five grandchildren, Yvonne Morrow (Tom) of Vacaville, Daniel West (Sarita) of San Francisco, Michael West (Tobbie) of Placerville, Joseph Ortega (Jolie) of Folsom and Anna-Elise Bohr of Eugene, OR. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren, Bianca Betzler (Brian) and her children, James and Kaydence of Colorado Springs, CO, Damian, Amelia and Elijah West of Placerville, and Langdon Scott of Folsom.Muriel was preceded in death by her parents, Gracie and Bryan Smith, and her husband, Paul Bohr.There will be a private family gathering to celebrate the life of Muriel Bohr.Friends may send their condolences to Bryan-Braker Funeral Home at www.Bryan-Braker.com. 707-425-7352. Any donations in her name may be made to . Published in The Reporter on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary