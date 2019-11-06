|
Nancee left us on Friday, Nov. 1 following a long illness. She was a giving person who made friends easily. A hardworking woman with a great sense of humor, and a twinkle in her eye.Nancee cherished her career as an RN at Northbay and she was devastated when she had to retire in 2014 due to her health. She worked in many different roles over her 40+ years as a Nurse always in roles of leadership.She is survived by her husband of 35 years, John; sons, Michael (Tina) and Ryan (Melissa); grandchildren, Kylie (the light of her eye), Ryan Jr. and Kane Thompson. Also survived by her brother, Russell (Kim), and her uncle, Gary in Tennessee, as well as many nieces and nephews. Her circle of friends is large and she deeply appreciated all of them.We will be having a celebration of her life on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 11 a.m., at Fairfield Funeral Home, 1750 Pennsylvania Ave., Fairfield.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Fairfield Funeral Home.
Published in The Reporter from Nov. 6 to Nov. 9, 2019