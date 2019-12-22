Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Alice Himes "Tiger" Jones


04/21/1960 - 11/30/2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Alice Himes "Tiger" Jones Obituary
Nancy Alice "Tiger" Jones passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Nov. 30, following a four-and-a-half-year battle with glioblastoma brain cancer. Her fight was characterized by courage and grace. Nancy was born in West Bend, WI and raised on a farm near Hartford. The family moved to California in 1971. Nancy worked in the banking industry for 40 years, starting at the age of 16. Her last 20 year employment was with Travis Credit Union in Vacaville, retiring as a Call Center Supervisor. She leaves behind her loving husband of 39 years, Ted Jones; her mother, Ruth Himes; her sister, Linda Schulteis (Mark); sisters-in-law, Sharon Lazorko and Ellie Himes, two nieces and four nephews. Nancy was predeceased by her father, Arthur L. Himes,Sr., in 2004, and her brother, Arthur L. "Buster" Himes, Jr., in 2014. Nancy's joys were her Labrador Retriever "children", singing and playing guitar, RV traveling and cooking for her husband. Nancy's life will be celebrated on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, 2 p.m., at the Lemon Tree Clubhouse, 1 Lemon Tree Circle, Vacaville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to an animal charity.
Published in The Reporter from Dec. 22, 2019 to Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -