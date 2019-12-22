|
Nancy Alice "Tiger" Jones passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Nov. 30, following a four-and-a-half-year battle with glioblastoma brain cancer. Her fight was characterized by courage and grace. Nancy was born in West Bend, WI and raised on a farm near Hartford. The family moved to California in 1971. Nancy worked in the banking industry for 40 years, starting at the age of 16. Her last 20 year employment was with Travis Credit Union in Vacaville, retiring as a Call Center Supervisor. She leaves behind her loving husband of 39 years, Ted Jones; her mother, Ruth Himes; her sister, Linda Schulteis (Mark); sisters-in-law, Sharon Lazorko and Ellie Himes, two nieces and four nephews. Nancy was predeceased by her father, Arthur L. Himes,Sr., in 2004, and her brother, Arthur L. "Buster" Himes, Jr., in 2014. Nancy's joys were her Labrador Retriever "children", singing and playing guitar, RV traveling and cooking for her husband. Nancy's life will be celebrated on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, 2 p.m., at the Lemon Tree Clubhouse, 1 Lemon Tree Circle, Vacaville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to an animal charity.
Published in The Reporter from Dec. 22, 2019 to Jan. 11, 2020