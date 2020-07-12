1/
Nancy Doyle
In Loving MemoryNancy Doyle was born on July 25, 1942 in Pensacola, FL and passed away peacefully on July 2, 2020. Most of her life she resided in Vacaville, but moved to Dixon to spend time with her granddaughters, Danielle and Breanna. She was loved by many, especially her two dogs, Sparky and Smokey. She was very active throughout her life with her daily lengthy walks. She enjoyed these walks and made many, many "dog walking friends."Nancy had a very busy career path including working at American Home Foods, Basic Vegetable, Campbell's Tomato Cannery, Allied Moving Lines and DuPratt Ford.Nancy is survived by her daughter, Michelle Robinson; granddaughters, Breanna Robinson and Danielle Poole; nephews, Michael and Brian McGuire; cousins, Anne Holdener and Robert Ormaas; and many best friends including a long-time friend, Jack Cheechov.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite animal organization. A private funeral service will be held.


Published in The Reporter on Jul. 12, 2020.
