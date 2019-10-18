The Reporter Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for Nicolas Berumen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicolas M. Berumen


1928 - 2019
Nicolas M. Berumen Obituary
Nicolas Berumen, our beloved father, grandfather, and great grandfather, was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Oct. 13, surrounded by his loved ones. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Rebeca Berumen, and is survived by his 11 children, Otilia (Roberto), Maria (David), Ofelia (Miguel), Aurelio, Josefina (Juan), Marisela, Alicia (Victor), Rebeca, Nicolas Jr. (Corina), Beatriz, and Juan (Jenny), 45 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren, and numerous nephews and nieces.Nicolas was born on Oct. 17, 1928, in Zacatecas, Mexico to Aurelio and Angela Berumen. He was a long-time resident of Vacaville who immigrated here with his wife and family in 1960. He worked for Basic Vegetable Products Company in Vacaville for 33 years until his retirement at its closing in 1986. He then continued to work with the family business until he retired. Though a man of few words, he enjoyed sharing his rich heritage with his children and grandchildren through stories of his early life and homeland. He loved gardening and was an avid Dodgers fan. He touched our lives with his faithful presence and subtle loving gestures. His quiet faith and love of family sustained him. He will be greatly missed.Visitation will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church on Monday, Oct. 21, from 6 to 8 p.m., with a Rosary at 7 p.m. The Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at the Vacaville-Elmira Cemetery.Arrangements entrusted to the care of Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home, www.vacahillschapel.com, 707-446-3233.
Published in The Reporter from Oct. 18 to Oct. 22, 2019
