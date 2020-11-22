Noble Michael Woodside, 73, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 in Vacaville, CA.Noble, who went by Michael, was born September 5, 1947, in California to Ruth and Noble Woodside. He graduated from Armijo High School. He went on to marry Marion Woodside and they started a family. He served in the Navy during Vietnam. He worked as an electrical contractor for 15 years and he and his wife were the proud owners of Popcorn Video for 20 years. Michael worked for the Fairfield Unified School District as a supervisor where he retired after 21 years.Michael lived in Vacaville and enjoyed fishing, playing the guitar, hunting, and teaching Tai Chi.He is survived by his wife, Marion Woodside; daughters, Kimberly Woodside and Kristine Woodside; grandson, Ric Herrin; nieces, Debbie Wink Murphy and Cheryl Buringrud; and nephews, Rob Wink and Christopher Wink.A Celebration of Life will be held later in the Spring.You can send condolences and share memories at www.bryanbraker.com
.W00149200-image-1.jpg