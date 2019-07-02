|
Norma Jean (Pasley) Fontenot, 88, passed away peacefully June 12. Born May 11, 1931 in Denmark, AR to Euzell and Nettie Pasley. She was married to Hurley J. Fontenot, who preceded her in death on Jan. 12, 2010. Norma loved cooking, canning, and gardening. She quilted many blankets for family and friends, but was best known for her peach cobbler. Norma worked at Travis AFB in Finance and retired from American Home Foods.Survived by two daughters, Barbara Thompson and Lori Neugebauer; three sons, and their wives, Hurley Fontenot, Mike (Juliann) Fontenot, James (Candy) Fontenot; sisters, Earlene Pasley and Marie (Tom) Williamson; eight grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren.Please join us in celebrating her life Friday, July 5, at 10 a.m., at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzhiemer's Association.
