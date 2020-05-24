Oleta Maxine Balcom died Tuesday, May 12 at her home in Vacaville at the age of 78.Oleta was born in 1941 in Phoenix, AZ to Arnold and Maxine Hubbard.Before moving to Auburn, CA in 1950, she was raised on a dairy farm in Southern CA where she developed her love of horses.She met her husband Ronald Balcom at The State Theatre in Auburn and graduated from Placer High School in 1959. They were married shortly thereafter in The Nazarene Church and had two children, Colette and Curtis Balcom. They moved to Vacaville in 1970 where she loved to decorate her home and even ended up featured in a magazine in 2014. She and Ron loved to travel in their RV collecting antiques and vintage treasures along the way.She is survived by her husband,of 61 years, Ron; her daughter, Colette (Randy) Miller; her son, Curtis (Janet) Balcom; her grandchildren, Jason Miller, Samantha and Joshua Gonzalez, Robert and Danielle Pippin, Andrew and Bonnie Pippin; and great-grandchildren Penelope, Elijah and Hudson Gonzalez, Chance, Chad, AJ and Dustin Pippin, and Jimmy and Charlene Miller.A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.