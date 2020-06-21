Oleta Maxine Balcom
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Oleta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Oleta Maxine Balcom died Tuesday, May 12 at her home in Vacaville at the age of 78.Oleta was born in 1941 in Phoenix, AZ to Arnold and Maxine Hubbard.Before moving to Auburn, CA in 1950, she was raised on a dairy farm in Southern CA where she developed her love of horses.She met her husband Ronald Balcom at The State Theatre in Auburn and graduated from Placer High School in 1959. They were married shortly thereafter in The Nazarene Church and had two children, Colette and Curtis Balcom. They moved to Vacaville in 1970 where she loved to decorate her home and even ended up featured in a magazine in 2014. She and Ron loved to travel in their RV collecting antiques and vintage treasures along the way.She is survived by her husband,of 61 years, Ron; her daughter, Colette (Randy) Miller; her son, Curtis (Janet) Balcom; her grandchildren, Jason Miller, Samantha and Joshua Gonzalez, Robert and Danielle Pippin, Andrew and Bonnie Pippin; and great-grandchildren Penelope, Elijah and Hudson Gonzalez, Chance, Chad, AJ and Dustin Pippin, and Jimmy and Charlene Miller.A drop-in celebration of life will be held on June 27 from 1 to 4 pm at 462 Nut Tree Rd. in Vacaville. Please come for refreshments and bring any photos or stories you'd like to share.
W00145110-image-1.jpg


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Reporter from Jun. 21 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved